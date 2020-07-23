Previous
Jade Flowers by miraries
Photo 2764

Jade Flowers

First time I've seen my jade succulents in bloom. Love their delicate star-shaped flowers.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Miriam S

@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
