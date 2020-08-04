Previous
Next
King Parrot by miraries
Photo 2776

King Parrot

A pleasant, unexpected surprise to see this beautiful parrot having a feed up this oak tree.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Miriam S

@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
760% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Nicely captured
August 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise