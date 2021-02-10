Sign up
Photo 2797
Birthday Giveaways
Or favours. Pennie made these little Malaysian sweets and desserts for her husband Danny and we all got one to take home.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Miriam S
@miraries
A nomad, living life on the go, a Christian, loves photos, food, flowers, beautiful places & nature, but also appreciates the city life, shopping, movies...
