UooUoo in Cleve Garden

Launching on 20 January and running until 21 March 2021, the cities of Melbourne and Geelong will be taken over by Me and UooUoo. One hundred UooUoo sculptures, all uniquely designed by Australia’s most talented artists, will form walking trails of discovery and adventure for all to enjoy.

Me and UooUoo brings communities back together to rediscover the adventure of our cities, while celebrating and raising funds for The Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH) Melbourne.