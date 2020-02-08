Previous
Objects in mirror are closer than they appear by miraustralia
8 / 365

I love exploring diagonal compositions because they are not particularly something that I would notice or create.. they are really dynamic though and have more of an energising atmosphere as opposed to a calming golden ratio..
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Mira

I love photography and thought the journey of a 365 would be a satisfying way to commit to a challenge and explore my skill set...
