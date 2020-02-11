Previous
Graphic Earth by miraustralia
11 / 365

Graphic Earth

Discovered liquify in photoshop.! Sometimes you just have to experiment in order to learn, there are only so many tutorials you can do... Very fun tool, could be a new favourite.!
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Mira

@miraustralia
I love photography and thought the journey of a 365 would be a satisfying way to commit to a challenge and explore my skill set...
Photo Details

