12 / 365
Soft floral
No matter how dark it gets, the flower still grows towards the light.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Mira
@miraustralia
I love photography and thought the journey of a 365 would be a satisfying way to commit to a challenge and explore my skill set...
Tags
flowers
pink
high
key
buds
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Yes, it does. I like the white background, adds an airiness to the shot.
February 12th, 2020
