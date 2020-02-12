Previous
Soft floral by miraustralia
12 / 365

Soft floral

No matter how dark it gets, the flower still grows towards the light.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Mira

@miraustralia
I love photography and thought the journey of a 365 would be a satisfying way to commit to a challenge and explore my skill set...
3% complete

Virginia Stapleton ace
Yes, it does. I like the white background, adds an airiness to the shot.
February 12th, 2020  
