The name is Bond.. Colour Bond by miraustralia
14 / 365

The name is Bond.. Colour Bond

Today marks 14/365 and I have to say it's been really inspirational seeing everyone's posts and getting ideas. An upgrade of equipment would be fantastic but at the end of the day, money doesn't buy natural light & clever composition.!
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Mira

@miraustralia
I love photography and thought the journey of a 365 would be a satisfying way to commit to a challenge and explore my skill set...
3% complete

