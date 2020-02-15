Previous
Rusty Lock by miraustralia
15 / 365

Rusty Lock

"Look on every exit as being an entrance somewhere else", Tom Stoppard
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Mira

@miraustralia
I love photography and thought the journey of a 365 would be a satisfying way to commit to a challenge and explore my skill set...
4% complete

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Great textures and tones
February 15th, 2020  
