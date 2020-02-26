Previous
Next
Just the two of us by miraustralia
26 / 365

Just the two of us

18 mm - but I don't the mind the occasional flat image. The symmetrical balance was the interest here, on such a glorious day. 2 personas enjoying the view
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Mira

@miraustralia
I love photography and thought the journey of a 365 would be a satisfying way to commit to a challenge and explore my skill set...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise