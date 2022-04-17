Previous
Training time by mirroroflife
Training time

The teams are preparing for the early morning long boat training at Moreton Bay QLD
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

@mirroroflife
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 17th, 2022  
Petespost
appreciate your comments
April 17th, 2022  
