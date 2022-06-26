Sign up
110 / 365
shooter
Shooting from the hip was the challenge, at the side show this shooter was trying to impress his girl friend as it turned out he didn't impress as he missed all the ducks.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
