Previous
Next
shooter by mirroroflife
110 / 365

shooter

Shooting from the hip was the challenge, at the side show this shooter was trying to impress his girl friend as it turned out he didn't impress as he missed all the ducks.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise