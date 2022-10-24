Previous
clouds after the rain by mirroroflife
192 / 365

clouds after the rain

T his morning the clouds were leaving and the blue sky started to shine through after all the rain we had.
@northy sent me a challenge to shoot something to demonstrate what's happening weather-wise, or shoot the weather itself.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Petespost

@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
