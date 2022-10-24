Sign up
clouds after the rain
T his morning the clouds were leaving and the blue sky started to shine through after all the rain we had.
@northy
sent me a challenge to shoot something to demonstrate what's happening weather-wise, or shoot the weather itself.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
Tags
get-pushed-533
