194 / 365
butterfly
with the wet weather these blue butterflies have come out in their 1000s, everywhere around the lawn is swamped with the clover and also the bees.
@northy
gave me the challenge how weather affects us
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Petespost
@mirroroflife
I love getting in my caravan and travelling around this great country of Australia. Just looking and appreciating Gods creation the landscapes birds and...
Tags
get-pushed-533
