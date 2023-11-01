Previous
Di Giant by mirroroflife
Di Giant

There are 5 Giants in Mandurah WA. These are situated in various places where you generally have to walk to between1 and 3.5 ks.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

@mirroroflife
Susan Wakely ace
Impressive sculpted giant.
November 5th, 2023  
