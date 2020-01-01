Previous
20200101_080941 by miserychick
2 / 365

20200101_080941

They say to "put it out there" if you want it to happen. They also say find people to hold you accountable. I'm going to try to hold MYSELF accountable this time & see if that works out better for me.
MiseryChick

@miserychick
Just me. I don't know how else to be.
