20200128_002128 by miserychick
27 / 365

20200128_002128

I am a horrible person. I know he needs to vent & he listened to me when I went through Dad's crap... but sometimes these calls remind of things I'd rather forget.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

MiseryChick

@miserychick
Just me. I don't know how else to be.
