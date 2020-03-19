Previous
Next
20200319_094549 by miserychick
56 / 365

20200319_094549

The work parking lot is about 1/4 full. Healthcare never closes - even if you're not responsible for direct patient care.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

MiseryChick

@miserychick
Just me. I don't know how else to be.
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise