20200321_200922 by miserychick
58 / 365

20200321_200922

Charlie doesn't understand social distancing. Why are there still people outside if we're supposed to be six feet apart? They look like they're having so much fun. Can we go out & play?
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

MiseryChick

@miserychick
Just me. I don't know how else to be.
