63 / 365
20200330_102644
Meet Beasley. I gave this to a co-worker for her birthday. A week or so later Covid happened and she ended working from home. I'm plant sitting; ironically I'm not good with plants that are not just green. So far so good.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
MiseryChick
@miserychick
Just me. I don't know how else to be.
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-N950U
Taken
30th March 2020 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
