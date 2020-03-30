Previous
20200330_102644 by miserychick
63 / 365

20200330_102644

Meet Beasley. I gave this to a co-worker for her birthday. A week or so later Covid happened and she ended working from home. I'm plant sitting; ironically I'm not good with plants that are not just green. So far so good.
MiseryChick

@miserychick
Just me. I don't know how else to be.
