97 / 365
Derelict building
Near Bristol Temple Meads station
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Michelle J
@mishe
i live in the UK, between manchester and liverpool, and travel throughout the UK for work, which offers me the opportunty to capture images of...
97
photos
2
followers
2
following
26% complete
View this month »
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L09
Taken
5th July 2022 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
derelict
,
building
365 Project
