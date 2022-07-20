Previous
Next
Carlisle Canon by mishe
99 / 365

Carlisle Canon

This gun was used in the defence of Carlisle in 1745, against the Highlanders, under prince Charles Edward Stuart. Afterwards it did duty as the morning and evening gun whilst Carlisle remained a fortified town. (info from the plaque in the photo)
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Michelle J

@mishe
i live in the UK, between manchester and liverpool, and travel throughout the UK for work, which offers me the opportunty to capture images of...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise