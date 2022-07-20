Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
99 / 365
Carlisle Canon
This gun was used in the defence of Carlisle in 1745, against the Highlanders, under prince Charles Edward Stuart. Afterwards it did duty as the morning and evening gun whilst Carlisle remained a fortified town. (info from the plaque in the photo)
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michelle J
@mishe
i live in the UK, between manchester and liverpool, and travel throughout the UK for work, which offers me the opportunty to capture images of...
99
photos
2
followers
2
following
27% complete
View this month »
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L09
Taken
20th July 2022 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
gun
,
carlisle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close