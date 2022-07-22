Sign up
100 / 365
Dunnattor Castle
At Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire. Ancient ruined fortress overlooking the North Sea, believed to have been established by the Picts between 5000BC and 700AD.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Michelle J
@mishe
i live in the UK, between manchester and liverpool, and travel throughout the UK for work, which offers me the opportunty to capture images of...
Tags
castle
,
scotland
,
dunnottar
,
stonehaven
