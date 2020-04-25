Previous
Stones gathering moss... by miss_molly
10 / 365

Stones gathering moss...

A quiet area in the garden, of vintage items - Very Country Life magazine!
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Molly

@miss_molly
Sarah 🌸
Lovely! I’ve got a rusty old lantern and pale green watering can in my garden, but they just need throwing out!! 🙈 xx
April 25th, 2020  
