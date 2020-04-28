Previous
Ahh! Sweet things! by miss_molly
Ahh! Sweet things!

Every morning, I enjoy seeing these little vintage ‘gems’, when I make my coffee!
28th April 2020

Molly

@miss_molly
Shirley B
Yes, I remember the bowl, and I love the other items.
April 28th, 2020  
