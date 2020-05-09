Previous
Next
Yesterday’s VE day 75 window. by miss_molly
24 / 365

Yesterday’s VE day 75 window.

One of a pair of my windows, which mirrored each other for VE day 75 celebrations.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Molly

@miss_molly
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise