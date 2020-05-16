Previous
Sculpture in Viennese Museum. by miss_molly
31 / 365

Sculpture in Viennese Museum.

I visited the Christmas markets last year in Vienna and found this photo whilst reminiscing today. It was taken in the main museum but I’m afraid I don’t know the name of the sculptor.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Molly

@miss_molly
