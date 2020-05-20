Previous
Unexpected poppy... by miss_molly
35 / 365

Unexpected poppy...

Mother Nature is (almost) entirely responsible for popping this delightful poppy in my garden! Cheerful, bright yellow flowers, which only lasts for a day or so.
20th May 2020

Molly

@miss_molly
