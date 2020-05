Photographed yesterday during my socially distanced walk with my daughter. Earliest known Church on this site is from 11th Century and the earliest part of the current Church is early 13th Century. It has survived numerous invasions, Henry VIII’s Reformation and serevance from the Roman Catholic Church and two world wars but it is currently closed due to Covid19.Its weather vane, at the top of its spire, is currently ungoing some restoration.More of its history can be found here: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/St_Nicolas_Church,_Kings_Norton