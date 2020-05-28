Previous
Considering crossing the ford... by miss_molly
Considering crossing the ford...

While I was marshalling on a one-day rally, I photographed my friend in his vintage MG while he paused to consider the ford.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Molly

@miss_molly
