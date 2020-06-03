Previous
Next
Digitalis by miss_molly
49 / 365

Digitalis

I don’t think I have appreciated before just how detailed a wild foxglove flower is... pretty but poisonous!
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Molly

@miss_molly
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley B
A very pretty close-up, with lots of detail.
June 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise