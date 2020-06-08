Previous
“Let your heart guide you... it whispers so listen closely.” Walt Disney by miss_molly
54 / 365

This old, oak door opens into my back garden... Sometimes I feel I should paint it (but in truth I like its weather-beaten beauty, reflecting it age and service).
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Molly

Shirley B
Looks as if it's experienced life to the full, over many years......
June 8th, 2020  
