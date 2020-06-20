Previous
Entwined friendship of ivy and iron... by miss_molly
66 / 365

Entwined friendship of ivy and iron...

A very old, sharp spiked railing in the local park, with a very old, long established ivy growing confidently through.
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

Molly

@miss_molly
Shirley B
Great contrasting textures, simple but attractive.
June 20th, 2020  
