66 / 365
Entwined friendship of ivy and iron...
A very old, sharp spiked railing in the local park, with a very old, long established ivy growing confidently through.
20th June 2020
20th Jun 20
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
16th June 2020 11:40am
Shirley B
Great contrasting textures, simple but attractive.
June 20th, 2020
