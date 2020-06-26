Previous
Should’ve gone to Specsavers! by miss_molly
71 / 365

Should’ve gone to Specsavers!

Quoting a UK tv advertisement above! This butterfly has landed on a packet of seeds with a picture of a Calendula, rather than finding the real thing!
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Molly

@miss_molly
