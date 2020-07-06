Previous
...And finally! by miss_molly
...And finally!

To complete my last few days, a segment of my Australian bottlebrush plant, which despite my efforts of neglect, continues to survive and thrive. Having observed it much more closely this year, I feel I value and love it just a little bit more!
Molly

@miss_molly
