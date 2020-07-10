Previous
Hebe and Hoverfly - Safely landed... by miss_molly
Hebe and Hoverfly - Safely landed...

I particularly liked the contrast of the opposite sides of the colour wheel of this Hebe and Hoverfly… I had an art teacher at school who always referred to them as ‘complimentary colours’ (I feel like I’m handing in my homework!).
10th July 2020

Molly

@miss_molly
