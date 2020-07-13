Previous
Next
What is this perennial plant?! by miss_molly
89 / 365

What is this perennial plant?!

I purchased several of these from poundland but have totally forgotten what they are! They always have very pretty delicate flowers on stems approximately 18” tall. Any ideas for what the plant is?
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Molly

@miss_molly
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise