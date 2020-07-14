Previous
Polo match in Gloucester, England. by miss_molly
Polo match in Gloucester, England.

While travelling through the Gloucestershire countryside, I stopped to take some quick photos of the polo match. I think it’s the first time I’d seen the game being played live, albeit by peeping through the hedge!
