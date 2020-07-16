Sign up
Off the cuff...
I’ve been playing in the button box again! Replacing the cuff buttons on this velvet jacket makes it just a little bit more ‘Me!’
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
*lynn
ace
so creative and beautiful
July 16th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Pretty
July 16th, 2020
