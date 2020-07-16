Previous
Off the cuff... by miss_molly
90 / 365

Off the cuff...

I’ve been playing in the button box again! Replacing the cuff buttons on this velvet jacket makes it just a little bit more ‘Me!’
16th July 2020

Molly

@miss_molly
Photo Details

*lynn ace
so creative and beautiful
July 16th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Pretty
July 16th, 2020  
