Blooming lovely ...hollyhocks! by miss_molly
96 / 365

Blooming lovely ...hollyhocks!

Although this plant has tried its hardest to hide behind a shrub, it’s beauty can’t be hidden! So delicate it looks like tissue paper!
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Molly

@miss_molly
Pat Thacker
This is so pretty, I like the angle you've taken it from. It reminds me of the tissue paper flowers we used to make at school.
July 22nd, 2020  
