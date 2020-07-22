Sign up
In full bloom...
More hollyhock joy! I has bee a real pleasure to see this ‘hidden’ plant bloom so beautifully. I have had pale yellow ones before in my garden but never this pretty soft pink.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
21st July 2020 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shirley B
That's a beauty, such a pretty colour.
July 22nd, 2020
