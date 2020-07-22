Previous
In full bloom... by miss_molly
In full bloom...

More hollyhock joy! I has bee a real pleasure to see this ‘hidden’ plant bloom so beautifully. I have had pale yellow ones before in my garden but never this pretty soft pink.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Molly

@miss_molly
Shirley B
That's a beauty, such a pretty colour.
July 22nd, 2020  
