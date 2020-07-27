Previous
Everything will be alright in the end… And if it's not alright, it's not the end!
Everything will be alright in the end… And if it’s not alright, it’s not the end!

I just need sleep! After numerous explosive noises and police and fire engine arrivals, I couldn’t help but have a little peep! It is 1.30am … This doesn’t normally happen!!!
Molly

Pat Thacker
Oh dear, what's happened? A bit of a rude awakening for you..
July 27th, 2020  
