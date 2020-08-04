Previous
All things bright and beautiful! by miss_molly
All things bright and beautiful!

More appreciation of mother nature! This jolly yellow centre of my Japanese Anemones reminds me of sunshine.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Molly

@miss_molly
