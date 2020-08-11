Previous
Tiny 2cm visitor! by miss_molly
Tiny 2cm visitor!

While sat on my doorstep, this tiny frog caught my eye, as it hopped out from a hiding place in the doormat! I found it tricky to photograph, as it was rapidly moving away!
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Molly

@miss_molly
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done -- caught him on the hop ! ha !!
August 11th, 2020  
