Possession nine tenths of the law?! by miss_molly
121 / 365

Possession nine tenths of the law?!

While doing some outdoor work, I was ‘challenged’ by a large spider to who owned the bricks!!!
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Molly

@miss_molly
