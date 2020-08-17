Previous
Colour at last! by miss_molly
Colour at last!

I was pleased to see the purple flowers on this lace cap hydrangea. It had reverted to a washed-out-colour as a cuttings from an original much more colourful shrub. A joy to see it with the deeper colour returning.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Molly

@miss_molly
