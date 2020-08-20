Previous
Dragonfly ...second attempt! by miss_molly
Dragonfly ...second attempt!

I loved seeing the dragonfly but I prefer this black-and-white image to the one in colour posted a few days ago. I’ve had a number of very busy days, so I’ve had to backfill a number of photos!
