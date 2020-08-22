Previous
As free as a bird! by miss_molly
129 / 365

As free as a bird!

This was taken several weeks ago on a visit to Wiltshire. It was a perfect place to watch others gliding. I am pretty sure it wouldn’t have been happening yesterday, as the winds were so very strong!
22nd August 2020

Molly

@miss_molly
