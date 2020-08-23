Sign up
Dehydrated Hydrangea...
While working in the garden, on a very windy day recently, a decaying Mop-head Hydrangea was blown to land close by. It was unbelievably delicate and too good to miss the opportunity to photograph its dried out petals.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Molly
@miss_molly
Views
0
0
365
iPhone 5s
22nd August 2020 9:59am
