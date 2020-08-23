Previous
Dehydrated Hydrangea... by miss_molly
130 / 365

Dehydrated Hydrangea...

While working in the garden, on a very windy day recently, a decaying Mop-head Hydrangea was blown to land close by. It was unbelievably delicate and too good to miss the opportunity to photograph its dried out petals.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Molly

@miss_molly
