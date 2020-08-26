Sign up
133 / 365
‘Breath in’ to enter?
A narrow doorway entrance at St Nicolas Church, Kings Norton. It is still in use and since the Norman Period (began 1066), it has had a number of lock updates!
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Molly
@miss_molly
134
photos
12
followers
14
following
36% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
church
,
norman
,
period
