Previous
Next
‘Breath in’ to enter? by miss_molly
133 / 365

‘Breath in’ to enter?

A narrow doorway entrance at St Nicolas Church, Kings Norton. It is still in use and since the Norman Period (began 1066), it has had a number of lock updates!
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Molly

@miss_molly
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise